Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM At Funeral Home

Mary Rita Smith Tackett, age 90, passed away following a long decline and brief illness on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was the oldest of eight children, born Dec. 10, 1929, to the late J. Clarence and Croakie Mudd Smith in Springfield, Kentucky.

Mary Rita graduated from Fredericksburg High School in 1947 and attended the University of Arizona. She was a military wife, travelling to stations around the world. During that time she was active in church activities, Brownies, Girl Scouts and PTA. Their last duty station was Davis-Monthan AFB. After leaving for six years, they returned in 1968 to live in Tucson. She was a beloved elementary school teacher at Our Lady Help of Christians in Valley Station, Kentucky, and at St. Peter and Paul's School in Tucson, Arizona.

Following her retirement from teaching, she worked as an elementary school bus monitor for Tucson Unified School District. She was an avid sewer and crafter and used her talents to provide hundreds of "Heart Pillows" for the Tucson VA Hospital cardiac patients. She was a recipient of the Ben's Bell award for that community work.

Mary loved her flowers, African violets and roses. She was a gardener with two 'green thumbs' and a magic touch; she could make anything grow.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Curtis Tackett; six siblings; and a granddaughter. She is survived by her children, Joanne Ashford (Wes), Jane Kern (Alan), Mary Jean Rhenman (Birger), Stephen Tackett and Jason Tackett. She is also survived by her brother Thad Smith (Teresa) and sister-in-law, Janice Smith. She has 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 12, at Bring's Chapel, 6910 E Broadway Blvd., followed by interment at Our Lady of the Desert Cemetery, 2151 S Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson, AZ .

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tohono Chul Botanical Gardens.

