Mary Rudell Graves Whitehouse, age 90, of Bardstown Rd., Springfield, died at 8:42 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at her residence.

Born Sept. 6, 1930, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Franklin and Mary Catherine Corbett Graves; her husband, Ronald Franklin Whitehouse, May 31, 2016; a son Jimmy Whitehouse; and a grandson, Robert Brian Mattingly; four brothers, Edward, Bert, Paul and Harold Graves; and two sisters, Aline Graves and Marie Devine.

She had worked at Hanmacher-Vogel Sewing Factory several years ago, was a homemaker and a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She is survived by a son, Ralph Whitehouse; three daughters, Diane (James Lawrence) Keene of Lexington, Brenda (Robert) Mattingly of Loretto and Sheila (David) Thomas of Springfield; two sisters, Barbara (Stanley) Reed of Holy Cross and Rose Ethel Spalding of Mt. Washington; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Funeral mass for Mary Rudell Graves Whitehouse were conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brandon Mattingly, Matthew and Zach Thomas, Raymond Goose, Craig Hammond and Chris Fegett.

A prayer service was held Monday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends could call and again on Tuesday morning.

Contributions are suggested to Hosparus of Green River.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

