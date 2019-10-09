|
Mary Susan (Edelen) Jaeschke.
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Mary Susan Edelen Jaeschke, 69 of Edgewood, Kentucky, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by her family after 21 years of courageously fighting cancer.
Susan was born in Lebanon in 1950. She attended St. Dominic School and graduated from St. Catharine Academy in Springfield, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1997 from Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Susan was proud of her accomplished career in human resources for Dallas County, Dayton-Hudson Corporation, Buckbee-Mears Company, Columbia Park Medical Group, TriHealth, and Cincinnati Works; earning Working Women magazine's "100 Best Companies for Working Mothers" in 2006 and 2007 for TriHealth as its director of employee relations for more than 9,000 employees.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Richard; granddaughter, Mia Burke; brother, Rev. Richard D. Edelen; nephew, Richard Cleveland Miles; niece, Brenda Buckler Tripoli; sister-in-law Tanna Edelen; and former parents-in-law, Carl Jaeschke and Edith Jaeschke. Susan is survived by her mother, Audrey Dean Hays Edelen; former husband, Rainer Jaeschke; children, Carl Jaeschke (Kelly), Deana Jaeschke Clapp (Ben), Lauren Burke (Mike); and grandchildren Emma Jaeschke, Anna Jaeschke, Riley Gaul, Carlos Clapp, Margaret Clapp, Aaron Burke, and Aiden Burke; brothers, Bill Edelen (Patrice) and Jeff Edelen; sisters, Cathy Edelen, Nancy Blacketer (Bill), Margaret Smith (Bob), and Barbara Pettus (John); companion, Tom Winkler and his daughter Aron (Tom); and grandchildren, Cody, Bailey, and Tristan; in addition to many cousins, nieces, nephews and the "You Gotta Feel It" Class of 1968.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Visitation was at Hale–Polin–Robinson Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
?Memorial gifts in Susan's honor may be sent to St. Dominic School at 312 West High Street, Springfield, KY, 40069, or the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2645 Bardstown Road, St. Catharine, Kentucky.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Oct. 9, 2019
