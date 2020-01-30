Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Victoria (Blandford) Kelty. View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Victoria Blandford Kelty, age 94, formerly of Cissellville and a resident of Sansbury Care Center for the past five years, died at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Sansbury Care Center.

Born March 3, 1925, in Marion County, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Earl and Mary Catherine Clements; two daughters, Karen Lee Kelty, June 16, 1962, and Kathy Lynn Kelty, Sept. 10, 1997; nine brothers, Charles, Emmanuel, Joseph Earl Jr., Frank, Leo, Tom, Ralph, Cyril and Bill Blandford; and two sisters, Margaret Bishop and Alice Mudd.

She was a homemaker, had worked as a cook at St. Rose Priory for several years and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.

She is survived by three sons, Ralph (Jan) Kelty of Georgetown, Ruck (Cindy) Kelty of Lebanon and Bill (Jeannie) Kelty of Danville; a daughter, Laura (Charlie) Mudd of Fredericktown; a sister, Catherine Leesa of Independence, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral mass was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P., officiating. Burial was in St. Rose Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adam, Brad, Chris and Brian Kelty, Brandon, Shane, Jared and Luke Mudd.

Honorary pallbearers were Nicole Brookhart, Morgan and Beth Kelty, Sara Reno and Susan Cantrell.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 4 till 8 p.m. Friday and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

