Mary Will Wayne Peavler, age 80, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence in Harrodsburg, KY.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 14, 1940, to the late Melvin L. and Margaret Brown Wayne.

She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church and a retired employee of the state Department of Social Insurance having retired from the Danville Office.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Gerald Rand Peavler on Aug. 25, 2019; a granddaughter, Robin White on March 7, 1979; a grandson, Robert Evann White on Sept. 19, 2003; and a her sister, Anna Florence Russell on June 10, 2018.

Surviving are three daughters, Mary Brown Peavler, Marsha Baker (Ronnie) and Melva White (Robert) all of Harrodsburg; a son, Joe Peavler of Lawrenceburg; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Smith of Mt. Washington and Judy Jenkins (Gary) of Louisville and a brother-in-law, Everett Lee Russell of Mackville.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Deep Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Wade and Rev. Lewis Walters, officiating.

Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.

Serving as casket bearers will be Steve Tyler, Clayton Tyler, Freddie Bottoms, David Jenkins, Russell Burkhead, Jacob Murphy, Jerome McPherson, Shawn Travers and Tommy Yankey.

Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 9 Wednesday morning at the church.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville, KY 40422

Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store