Mary Will (Wayne) Peavler
1940 - 2020
Mary Will Wayne Peavler, age 80, passed away at 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her residence in Harrodsburg, KY.
A native of Washington County, she was born on March 14, 1940, to the late Melvin L. and Margaret Brown Wayne.
She was a member of the Deep Creek Baptist Church and a retired employee of the state Department of Social Insurance having retired from the Danville Office.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Gerald Rand Peavler on Aug. 25, 2019; a granddaughter, Robin White on March 7, 1979; a grandson, Robert Evann White on Sept. 19, 2003; and a her sister, Anna Florence Russell on June 10, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Mary Brown Peavler, Marsha Baker (Ronnie) and Melva White (Robert) all of Harrodsburg; a son, Joe Peavler of Lawrenceburg; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great great grandson; two sisters-in-law, JoAnn Smith of Mt. Washington and Judy Jenkins (Gary) of Louisville and a brother-in-law, Everett Lee Russell of Mackville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 at the Deep Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Ken Wade and Rev. Lewis Walters, officiating.
Burial will be in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Ladies of the Deep Creek Baptist Church.
Serving as casket bearers will be Steve Tyler, Clayton Tyler, Freddie Bottoms, David Jenkins, Russell Burkhead, Jacob Murphy, Jerome McPherson, Shawn Travers and Tommy Yankey.
Visitation will be from 4 until 8 Tuesday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home and after 9 Wednesday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: Heritage Hospice, 120 Enterprise Drive, Danville, KY 40422
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Carey & Son Funeral Home
NOV
11
Visitation
09:00 AM
Deep Creek Baptist Church
NOV
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Deep Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
