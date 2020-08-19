1/1
Mary Willa (Elliott) Edelen
1920 - 2020
Mary Willa Elliott Edelen, age 99, of Willis Ln., Springfield, died at 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her residence.
Born Aug. 20, 1920, in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Elliott; her husband, Willis Joseph Edelen, November 19, 1996; two daughters, Martha Linton, June 7, 1992, and Catherine Rose Edelen; a son, Willis Joseph Edelen Jr.; and her grandmother who raised her, Kate Montgomery Elliott.
She was a nurse's aide at Sansbury Infirmary at St. Catharine for several years, was a homemaker and a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
She is survived by four sons, Charles (Janice) Edelen of Lebanon, Jimmy (Jeanette) Edelen, and John Edelen all of Springfield and David Edelen of Lexington; six daughters, Virginia (Arthur) Swint of Columbia, Maryland, Betty (James) Barber of Frankfort, Paulette and Margaret Edelen of Bardstown, Mary (Kenneth) Goldring of Louisville and Rose Mary Coleman of Springfield; 30 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; and 7 great great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Marie Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral mass for Mary Willa Elliott Edelen were conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Todd and James Barber Jr., Monte Goldring, Brandon, Sean and James Edelen
A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends called from 5 till 8 p.m. Friday and again from 7 till 9:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Hale-Pollin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Aug. 19 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3836
