Matthew "Scott" Smith, 37, of Bardstown, passed away Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1982, in Bardstown, worked as a construction superintendent for BCD, enjoyed golfing and hunting, and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Sidebottom; grandparents, Robert and Martha Helen Smith; and father-in-law, Vic Peterson.

He is survived by his wife, Emily Smith; daughter, Carlie Smith of Bardstown; son, Hudson Smith; parents, Randall and Teresa Smith; brother, Greg (Nikki) Smith all of Bardstown; mother-in-law, Ann Peterson of Lebanon; two brother-in-laws, Michael (Janie) Peterson of Atlanta, GA and Paul (Kristen) Peterson of Lebanon; three nieces, Hailey Smith, Emma Smith, and Thea Peterson; grandmother, Linda Sidebottom of Springfield; and grandparents-in-law, Larry and Mary Paul Edelen of Springfield.

His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday August 19, 2020, at Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Visitation will be 5 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, and 9 – 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The family asks that instead of sending flowers, they would greatly appreciate donations being made to the Scholarship Fund that has been set up for his two children.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

