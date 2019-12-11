Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mattie Frances (Boswell) Mattingly. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Mattie Frances Boswell Mattingly, age 97, of Claybrooke Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 10:10 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Villlage of Lebanon Nursing Home in Lebanon.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Sept. 19, 1922, to the late Merritt Alonzo and Viva Taylor Boswell.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church where she served for many years as the custodian and was a retired teacher's aid and cook for the Central Kentucky Head Start Program.

Preceding her in death was her husband, JB Mattingly, on June 25, 1985; a grandson, Jim Taylor, on Nov. 29, 2010; a son-in-law, Stan Taylor, on June 20, 2010; seven sisters, Bessie Boswell, an infant, on Oct. 22, 1906, Nellie Boswell on March 20, 1928, Golden Boswell on March 23, 1928, Elizabeth Curtsinger on Oct. 26, 1994, Mary Kate Darland on April 14, 2000, Gladys Rose on July 15, 2001 and Grace Black on March 11, 2008; and five brothers, Loraine Boswell on March 20, 1928, Carl Boswell on March 28, 1928, Bruce Boswell on May 13, 1979, James Boswell on Dec. 22, 1999, and Lonnie Boswell on Sept. 23, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis Vincent (Joe) of Frankfort and Lana Taylor of Birmingham, AL; two sons, Lennie Mattingly (Mary Vivian Cambron) and Jay Mattingly (Kim Richie) of Springfield; seven grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25 at the Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. John McDaniel officiating. He was assisted by Rev. Aaron Sherrell.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as pallbearers were Brennan Boswell, Larry Boswell, Carl Curtsinger, Charles Curtsinger, Tom Curtsinger, Woody Holt, Mark Moore and David Moore.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Springfield Baptist Church Building Fund.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

