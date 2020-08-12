1/1
Mattie (Lewis) Kays
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mattie Lewis Kays, age 95, of Springfield, passed away with her children by her side at 8:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.
A native of Washington County, she was born on April 13, 1925, to the late Jim and Myrtle Burkhead Lewis.
She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a homemaker and a former employee of Cecconi's Restaurant.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Earl Kays on July 1, 2004; four sisters, Ofia Hardin on Aug. 2, 2006, Artie McCarty on Feb. 1, 2010, Louise Mitchell on Nov. 17, 2011, and Robbie Webb on July 23, 2016; and three brothers, Omer Lewis on Aug. 30, 2002, Amos Lewis on June 12, 2010, and Helem Lewis on May 13, 2015.
Survivors include four daughters, Linda Hayes of Louisville, Brenda Bishop (Larry) of Perryville, Janie Bird (Mike) of Frankfort and Connie Graham (Bobby) of Campbellsville; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and one sister, Inos Curtsinger of Willisburg.
A private graveside service was held on Saturday, August 8 on Cemetery Hill with Rev. Stacy Wilson, officiating.
Serving as pallbearers were David Barnett, Brent Hayes, Clayton Bird, Jody Graham, Darren Byrne, Matthew Murrell and Jackson Needham.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved