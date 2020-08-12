Mattie Lewis Kays, age 95, of Springfield, passed away with her children by her side at 8:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Village of Lebanon Nursing Home.

A native of Washington County, she was born on April 13, 1925, to the late Jim and Myrtle Burkhead Lewis.

She was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a homemaker and a former employee of Cecconi's Restaurant.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Earl Kays on July 1, 2004; four sisters, Ofia Hardin on Aug. 2, 2006, Artie McCarty on Feb. 1, 2010, Louise Mitchell on Nov. 17, 2011, and Robbie Webb on July 23, 2016; and three brothers, Omer Lewis on Aug. 30, 2002, Amos Lewis on June 12, 2010, and Helem Lewis on May 13, 2015.

Survivors include four daughters, Linda Hayes of Louisville, Brenda Bishop (Larry) of Perryville, Janie Bird (Mike) of Frankfort and Connie Graham (Bobby) of Campbellsville; ten grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren, one great-great grandson and one sister, Inos Curtsinger of Willisburg.

A private graveside service was held on Saturday, August 8 on Cemetery Hill with Rev. Stacy Wilson, officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were David Barnett, Brent Hayes, Clayton Bird, Jody Graham, Darren Byrne, Matthew Murrell and Jackson Needham.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



