Maurice Anthony Begley, 92, of Springfield died at Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center March 2, 2019. He was born in Springfield June 17, 1926, and was the sixth child of his parents, the late William Woodson and Jennie May Begley.

He graduated from Springfield High School in 1944 and then joined the U.S. Army where he served his country during World War II and later during the occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and came home to his beloved Washington County. He worked at Washington County Hardware until 1956. It was that year that he and Fred Edelen joined together in a partnership to found B & E TV and Furniture. This business continues to be run after 63 years by sons of the founders. He became an avid gardener after his retirement and has always been a long time supporter of his St. Dominic Church but his primary joy was his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, the former Mary Isabelle Carrico of Cissellville, Kentucky; four sons, Joseph Anthony Begley (Penny), Kenneth Carl Begley (Cindy), David Gregory Begley (Brenda) and Thomas Martin Begley (Karen); four daughters, Judith Ann Lile (Steve), Janice Marilyn Blandford (Charley), Mary Ellen Mudd (Bernard), Sara Margaret Downs (Ross) and daughter-in-law Mary Reinle Begley; 26 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren that are too numerous to name.

He is preceded in death by his parents; four brothers Joseph Begley, Bernard Begley, Carl Begley and Marvin Begley; three sisters Mary Dell Begley Smith, Nellie Begley Spalding Marks and Christine Begley Isham; one son John Andrew Begley; one grandson Matthew Steven Mudd and one great-grandson Abram Gene Downs.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 W. Main Street, Springfield, with burial to follow at St. Dominic/Holy Rosary Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Taylor Begley, Ryan Blandford, Bill Downs, Alex Blandford, Levi Begley, Christopher Begley and Will Begley

In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to St. Dominic Elementary School, 312 West High Street, Springfield, Kentucky 40069.

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

Hale-Polin-Robinson was entrusted with arrangements.

