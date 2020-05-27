Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mellwood Cooksey Jr.. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Mellwood Cooksey, Jr., age 81, of Louisville, passed away at 8:10 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Atria on Blankenbaker in Louisville.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Oct. 14, 1938, to the late Melwood and Reba Cheatham Cooksey.

He was a member of the Hurstbourne Baptist Church where he had served as a deacon. He was a 1956 graduate of Willisburg High School and a 1962 graduate of University of Kentucky. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel.

Mellwood enjoyed a successful career as an engineer for Ford Motor Company and later with the General Electric Company for several years. One of his greatest pleasures was singing with the Kentucky Thoroughbreds Chorus.

Survivors include, his wife, Agnes Robinson Cooksey; a daughter, Deborah Passmore (David) of St. Augustine, Florida; three sons, Jeff Cooksey (Carol) of Pewee Valley, Mark Cooksey (Laura) of Louisville and John Cooksey (Emily) of Denver, CO; twelve grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and three sisters, Eloise Layman of Mankato, MN, Mattie Fair of Dayton, Ohio and Judy Bruntz (Sam) of Owensboro.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Pellum, pastor of the Hurstbourne Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Scott Cooksey, John Cooksey, Logan Cooksey, Matt Cooksey, Mike Coulter, Tyler Williamson and Elijah Hand.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

