Maeola Ruth Burkhead Chesser, age 74, of Springfield, passed away at 1:48 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 22, 1946, to the late Ezra and Ruthie Prather Burkhead.

She was a member of the Cornerstone Christian Church and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Randall Chesser on May 6, 2005; a grandson, Ezra Stephen Chesser on June 18, 2017; four brothers, Enoch "Bud", Floyd, Irvin and Everett Lee Burkhead; and eight sisters, Agnes Burkhead, Naomi Curtsinger, Eva Ervin, Ethel Hood, Edith Sallee, Bessie Sparrow, Dora Mae Humes and Dessie Boblitt.

Survivors include three sons, Darren Chesser of Willisburg, Kevin Chesser (Lewellyn) of Mackville and Calvin Chesser of Springfield; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Gracie Marks of Willisburg and Geneva Ritchie of Chaplin.

Funeral services were held at noon Tuesday, May 12, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Warren Whitaker, minister of the Cornerstone Christian Church, officiating.

Burial was in the High View Cemetery at Chaplin.

