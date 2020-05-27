Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merine J. (Chesser) Lewis. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Merine Chesser Lewis, age 83, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.

A native of Washington County, she was born on May 24, 1936, to the late Walter and Esper Chesser.

She was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Orvil Ray Lewis on Aug. 26, 2010; four brothers, Sammy, Truman, Virgil and J.B. Chesser; and eight sisters, Lillian Byrd, Louise Milburn, Robbie Stone, Sudie Baker, Artie Thompson, Mattie Holt, Reva Hust and Wanda May Pritchard.

Survivors include a son, Tony Lewis (Sherry) of Springfield; a daughter, Gayle Boblitt (Clinton) of Willisburg; three grandchildren, Andy Boblitt, Selena Boblitt and Derrick Lewis; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Martinez and Cheyanna Mudd; a brother, Marshall Chesser (Barbara) of Willisburg; and two sisters, Betty Curtsinger of Willisburg and Martha Hood of Springfield.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 24 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.

Burial was in the Brush Grove Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Glen Curtsinger, Dennis Curtsinger, Derrick Lewis, Jackie Holt, Bruce Chesser and Lloyd Lewis.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Merine Chesser Lewis, age 83, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Springfield Nursing & Rehab Center.A native of Washington County, she was born on May 24, 1936, to the late Walter and Esper Chesser.She was a member of the Willisburg Church Of God Of Prophecy and a homemaker.Preceding her in death was her husband, Orvil Ray Lewis on Aug. 26, 2010; four brothers, Sammy, Truman, Virgil and J.B. Chesser; and eight sisters, Lillian Byrd, Louise Milburn, Robbie Stone, Sudie Baker, Artie Thompson, Mattie Holt, Reva Hust and Wanda May Pritchard.Survivors include a son, Tony Lewis (Sherry) of Springfield; a daughter, Gayle Boblitt (Clinton) of Willisburg; three grandchildren, Andy Boblitt, Selena Boblitt and Derrick Lewis; two step-grandchildren, Jessica Martinez and Cheyanna Mudd; a brother, Marshall Chesser (Barbara) of Willisburg; and two sisters, Betty Curtsinger of Willisburg and Martha Hood of Springfield.Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 24 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God of Prophecy, officiating.Burial was in the Brush Grove Cemetery.Serving as pallbearers were Glen Curtsinger, Dennis Curtsinger, Derrick Lewis, Jackie Holt, Bruce Chesser and Lloyd Lewis.Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Published in The Springfield Sun on May 27, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Springfield Sun Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close