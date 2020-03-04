Michael L. Kays, age 73, of Springfield, passed away at 12:48 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.
He was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on July 2, 1946, to the late Charlie S. and Dorothy Seay Kays.
He was of the Baptist faith, a 1965 graduate of Willisburg High School, a member of the J. Speed Smith Masonic Lodge #298 F & AM at Willisburg, an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard, a retired trooper with the Kentucky State Police where he served as security detail for former Governors Martha Layne Collins and Brereton Jones.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Joyce Robinson Kays on May 18, 1981.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Lanham Kays; a son, Chris Kays; a daughter, April Mudd (Bobby) all of Springfield; two step-sons, Eric S. Osborne (Courtney) of Louisville and Steven Osborne (Addy) of Michigan; two step-daughters, Geneva Codell (Jim) of Lexington and Sara Buckman (Jason) of Springfield; twelve grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Riley of Avon, Indiana and a brother, Pat Kays (Susan) of Bardstown.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Hadley officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard and burial rites were conducted by the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard.
Serving as pallbearers were Carl A. Riley, Jr., Trey Mudd, Travis Mudd, Patrick Arnold, Ty Kays and Johnathan Kays.
Visitation was from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at the Carey & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020