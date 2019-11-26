Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred (Barnett) Noel. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Barnett Noel, 99, of the Thompsonville Community of Washington County, passed away at 4:08 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

A native of Washington County, she was born on March 5, 1920, to the late Charlie Wheeler and Nannie Kate Darnell Barnett.

She was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church for 85 years and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Julius C. Noel, Sr. on July 21, 1993; a son, Jimmy Noel on Sept. 1, 2000; five sisters, Lizzie Mae Black, Nellie Fenwick, Margaret Lewis, Pauline Barnett and Shirley Barnett and five brothers, Everett Cecil, Charlie B., Dudley Reid, D.L. and Billy Gene Barnett.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Jones (Dalton) of Harrodsburg; three sons, Julius Noel, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, Eddie Noel (Lois) and Paul S. Noel (Carolyn Hardin) of Springfield; 13 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Goss and Rev. Bobby Chesser officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Michelle Ryan, Melissa Taylor, Melynda Matherly, Brenda Sell, Julene Click, Kim Jones, Allena Hamilton, Kelly Bowen, Marie Claunch, Amanda Chambers and Kendall Noel.

Casket bearers were Dale Noel, Paul Clifton Noel, Jerry Black, Glenn Black, Barney Sutton, Mark Barnett, James Barnett and Billy Barnett, Jr.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, The Thompsonville Baptist Church or Washington County .

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



