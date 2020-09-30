1/1
Nancy (Settles) Gabhart
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Settles Gabhart, age 82 of Forks Lane, Mackville, passed away at 8:35 p.m., Sunday Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.
A native of Washington County, she was born on Nov. 13, 1937, to the late Roy Allen and Mayme A. Darland Settles.
She was a member of the Mackville Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a former employee of the Cowden Manufacturing Company and General Electric Company.
Preceding her in death was a daughter-in-law, Kristina Gabhart on June 24, 2019; a great grandson, Brady Layne Gabhart on Dec. 9, 2006; two sisters, Mildred Settles on Oct. 17, 1940, and Laverne Gordon on Feb. 22, 2006, and six brothers, Roy Kenneth Settles on Feb. 18, 2006, Samuel Curtis Settles on April 5, 2008, J.D. Settles on May 16, 2010, Murriel Settles on July 20, 2014, Elbert Settles on July 10, 2017 and Larry Settles on March 17, 2018.
Survivors include her husband, Connie Gabhart; two sons, Doug Gabhart and Randy Gabhart (Theresa) of Willisburg; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Delilah Belcher of Mackville and Janice Stine of Springfield; and two brothers, Everett Settles (Marie) of Springfield and Joe Settles (Carol) of Mackville.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Murphy, former minister of the Mackville Church of Christ, officiating.
Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Amanda Tingle, Jennia Young and Jackie Smith.
Serving as pallbearers were Brian Gabhart, Scotty Gabhart, Blake Gabhart, Taylor Gabhart, Hunter Tingle and Joey Young.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved