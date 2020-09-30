Nancy Settles Gabhart, age 82 of Forks Lane, Mackville, passed away at 8:35 p.m., Sunday Sept. 20, 2020, at her home.

A native of Washington County, she was born on Nov. 13, 1937, to the late Roy Allen and Mayme A. Darland Settles.

She was a member of the Mackville Church of Christ, a homemaker, and a former employee of the Cowden Manufacturing Company and General Electric Company.

Preceding her in death was a daughter-in-law, Kristina Gabhart on June 24, 2019; a great grandson, Brady Layne Gabhart on Dec. 9, 2006; two sisters, Mildred Settles on Oct. 17, 1940, and Laverne Gordon on Feb. 22, 2006, and six brothers, Roy Kenneth Settles on Feb. 18, 2006, Samuel Curtis Settles on April 5, 2008, J.D. Settles on May 16, 2010, Murriel Settles on July 20, 2014, Elbert Settles on July 10, 2017 and Larry Settles on March 17, 2018.

Survivors include her husband, Connie Gabhart; two sons, Doug Gabhart and Randy Gabhart (Theresa) of Willisburg; six grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; two sisters, Delilah Belcher of Mackville and Janice Stine of Springfield; and two brothers, Everett Settles (Marie) of Springfield and Joe Settles (Carol) of Mackville.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Murphy, former minister of the Mackville Church of Christ, officiating.

Burial was in the Peter Cemetery at Mackville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Amanda Tingle, Jennia Young and Jackie Smith.

Serving as pallbearers were Brian Gabhart, Scotty Gabhart, Blake Gabhart, Taylor Gabhart, Hunter Tingle and Joey Young.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store