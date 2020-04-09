Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Lynn Hindman Carey age 68, of Lawrenceburg, formerly of Springfield, died at 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.

Born Sep. 21, 1951, in Elizabethtown, she was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Earl Hindman and Frances Nell Morgan Hindman.

She was a 1969 graduate of Washington County High School, a 1973 graduate of Eastern KY University with a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education, was an Invoice clerk for Walmart Corp. for 25 years and was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield.

Nancy loved to work in her garden, sewing, baking and loved to travel. She went frequently to the movies with her girlfriends and enjoyed dining out. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She was united in marriage to her husband, Jimmy "Pee Wee" Carey on June 2, 1973 and is also survived by two sons, Justin (Kristin) Carey of Lexington and Jordan Carey of Lawrenceburg; her grandson, Jackson Taylor Carey; her brother, Larry (Joy) Hindman of Trappe, Maryland; several in laws, nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen and a memorial service for Nancy will be held later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her cremains will be buried with her parents at St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery in Springfield. An announcement of her memorial will be made prior to that time.

Contributions are suggested to Anderson County Humane Society, Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601 or to a .

