Nell Nally Bootes, 82, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, in Louisville after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Nicknamed "Yit" at a very young age, she was the ninth child born to Robert Bernard and Nellie Mae Willett Nally in Fredericktown, Kentucky. Her siblings who passed before her are Bernard Nally, Alma Clements, Rosaline Mudd, Margie Montgomery, Dot Kelly, Mary Heck, Lee Robertson and Dr. Larry Nally. She is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jim McIntyre of Louisville and sister-in-law, Flaget Montgomery Nally of St. Catharine.

Yit graduated from St. Catharine Academy in 1955 and St. Catharine College in 1957. After college, she moved with friends to Louisville and worked for General Electric. At GE she met the love of her life, Dr. Robert L. Bootes.

Yitty and Bob were married on July 15, 1961, at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Springfield and resided in Louisville with their family. She is survived by four children, Kevin, Rebecca, Damon and Eric, and 12 grandchildren.

Yit was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind countless beautiful memories. Yitty was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, and loved by all who knew her. She and Bob traveled often and returned to her hometown of Springfield many, many times over the years. As her health declined, Yit continued to exhibit her greatest qualities: patience, love and devotion to her family. Her twinkly eyes will continue to shine.

Funeral mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at St. Dominic Catholic Church with Rev. Mark Hamilton and Rev. David Farrell officiating. Burial will be in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Bob Montgomery, Hamilton Robertson, Robert, Matthew and Phillip Nally, Steve and Dan Heck, Tom and Paul Kelly and Gary Mudd.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. till time of service on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church.

Contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's research.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.