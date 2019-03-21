Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Nellie Perkins McDermott, 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Oak Crest DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb.

She was born Nov. 2, 1925, in Willisburg, to the late Carl H. and Sarah E. Boone Perkins.

Nellie worked for the Wurlitzer Piano Company in DeKalb for 29 years. She was an active member of the Advent Christian Church in DeKalb where she was the assistant to the superintendent for one year and taught Sunday school. She also enjoyed being a good homemaker all her life.

June 4, 1944, in DeKalb, she was united in marriage to Charles E. McDermott. He preceded her in death Oct. 8, 2008. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Trudy Farris and five brothers, Herbert, Joe, Carl Jr., Charles and Thomas Perkins.

Her sister, Marie Felder of Enterprise, Oregon and several nieces and nephews survive her.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, at Evergreen Cemetery in Willisburg with Bro. Dean Brewer, officiating.

Funeral Home Carey & Son Funeral Home

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 20, 2019

