Nelly Kathryn Yankey Coulter, 90, of Scruggs Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at her home.

A native of Washington County, she was born March 1, 1929, to the late Hugh and Alta Upton Yankey.

She was a member of Willisburg Christian Church, a 1946 graduate of Springfield High School and a homemaker.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Eugene Coulter March 14, 2012; an infant daughter, Linda Faye Coulter March 21, 1955; two sisters, Helen Colvin March 15, 2017 and Mary Evelyn Crain June 17, 2017, and two brothers, Donnie Yankey Aug.30, 2001, and Howard F. "Midget" Yankey Oct. 19, 2003.

Survivors include two sons, David Coulter (Jan) and Paul Coulter (Joanna); two daughters, Charlotte Parrott (Larry) and Lisa Bowen (Ronald); five grandchildren, Melissa Coulter, Larry Joe Parrott, Tyler Coulter (Lizzy), Hannah Coulter and Trae Coulter all of Willisburg and one sister, Molly Lyon (B.C.) of Austin, Texas.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Lance Ladd, minister of the Willisburg Christian Church, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were David Coulter, Hannah Coulter, Larry Joe Parrott, Lizzy Coulter, Jennifer Hamilton, Diana Mitchell, Dana Dean, Ernest Reed Goff, Philip Coulter and Albert Lee Chesser.

Casket bearers were Paul Coulter, Tyler Coulter, Trae Coulter, Melissa Coulter, Ronald Bowen and Larry Parrott.

In lieu of flowers contributions are suggested to Camp Calvary scholarship fund.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856

