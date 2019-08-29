Nila Fay Lewis, 77, of Rockbridge Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 6:13 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Washington County, she was born on July 7, 1942 to the late Estill and Lillie Lewis.
She was a member of the Willisburg Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were four brothers, Dorval Lewis on March 3, 1935, Kenneth Lewis on Sept. 5, 1981, Burchell lewis on Jan. 18, 1991 and Leon Lewis on Feb. 27, 2011.
Survivors include three nephews, a niece and several cousins.
A graveside service was held Thursday, Aug. 22 in the chapel of Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg with Rev. J. W. Hatfield, pastor of the Willisburg Baptist Church, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Aug. 28, 2019