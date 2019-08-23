Norma Jean Medley, 82, of Cissellville Road, Springfield, passed away at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Sansbury Care Center at St. Catharine.
A native of Jasper, Indiana, she was born on Sept. 4, 1936, to the late John and Rosella Giesler Rasche.
She was a member of the ST. Rose Catholic Church and a former employee of Sansbury Infirmary.
Preceding her in death was her husband, William M. "Bill" Medley, Jr.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Campbell; and two brothers, Charles Rasche and Damian Rasche.
Survivors include two sons, Mike Medley (Donna) and Mark Medley of Springfield; three daughters, Cheryl Campbell (John) of Louisville, Mary Ann Schnieders (Larry) of Eastlake, Ohio and Susan Maples (Sam) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; and grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at the St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath officiating.
Burial was in the St. Rose Cemetery.
Grandchildren served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
A prayer service was held Sunday at the funeral home.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Aug. 21, 2019