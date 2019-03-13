Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Kenneth Riley. View Sign

Norman Kenneth Riley, 83, of Mackville, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville.

He was born in Willisburg Nov. 28, 1935, to the late James B. and Jewell Noel Riley.

Kenneth was a member of Mackville United Methodist Church and a 1954 graduate of Mackville High School. He served in the US Army from 1958-1960 in Fort Hood, Texas and Gelnhausen, Germany.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Connie Riley and Brent Riley.

Kenneth's professional career included 37 years with Springfield State Bank and time as a USDA tobacco grader. Mostly he was a farmer and entrepreneur, which led him to be a founder of the American Beefalo Association, the owner of KY Burley Moldings and co-owner of Harrodsburg Industrial Warehousing. In 1972 he was honored to be the Kentucky Farm Bureau Young Farmer of the Year.

All throughout his life, Kenneth loved to travel and engage people in conversation about the "next new thing" as well as lively conversations about politics and business. On the lighter side, he loved all animals especially his buffalo, llama, cats and precious golden retrievers. In recent years, Kenneth greatly enjoyed his time antiquing and flea marketing with friends in Sarasota, Florida. The biggest decision of the day was which great restaurant to visit and whether it was prime rib or seafood.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Billie Ann DeVary Riley; his daughter, Dawn of Louisville and son, Kent of Lexington. Also surviving are his brothers, Bob (Sarah Jo) of Mackville and Joe (Sherry) of Louisville; his sister, Mary Gail Hamilton (Don) of Harrodsburg and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, at Mackville United Methodist Church with Rev. Jim Smith, a former pastor officiating. Rev. Chris Toney, Rev. Brian Ebel and Rev. Mark Atherton assisted him.

Burial was in Peter Cemetery at Mackville where the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard conducted military rites.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were fellow members of the Spearhead Army Group, Bob Buckley, Bruce Campbell, Henry Kultgen, Glenn Patten, Malcolm Prough, Bob Lepak and Steve Zemcik.

Casket bearers were David Banks, Tony Curtsinger, Paul Hilpp, Tommy Peavler, Carlton Shewmaker and Sam Stumph.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mackville Community Development, P.O. Box 23, Mackville, KY 40040.

