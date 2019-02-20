Omar William Warner, 81, of Springfield, passed away at 1:58 a.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Omar William Warner.
A native of Washington County, he was born Nov. 9, 1937, to the late Randall and Ruth Thompson Warner.
He was a farmer.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Hattie K. Newby.
Survivors include a daughter Marsha Graves of Lebanon; his son William Omar Graves and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and a private family service will be held later.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Feb. 20, 2019