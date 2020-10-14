1/1
Pamela (Curtsinger) Caldwell
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Curtsinger Caldwell, age 62, of Springfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile collision near Mooresville.
She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on Oct. 15, 1957, to the late Roy B. and Mary Edna Wethington Curtsinger.
She was a former employee of Texas Instruments.
Preceding her in death were two brothers, Larry B. Curtsinger on Dec. 18, 1976, and Jerry Wethington on July 4, 2007.
Survivors include two sons, Dusty Tingle of Springfield and Wesley Caldwell of Shelbyville; three grandsons, Clay Harley, Brayden Tingle and Dalton Caldwell; three sisters, Joyce Burns (Bobby Cantrell) and Eva Tingle (Terry) of Springfield and Gail Hood (Gerald) of Willisburg; three brothers, Glenn Curtsinger (Jane) and Harold Curtsinger (Melody) of Springfield and Tony Curtsinger (Deborah) of Willisburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Clay Harley, Brayden Tingle, Dalton Caldwell, Karen Hood, Paula Ray, Laura Graves, Brandi Brown, Tori Hood, Levi Ray, Kenny Ray, Karlee Ray, Casey Ray, Erin Tingle and Tayler Graves.
Casket bearers were Darrell Tingle, Buddy Ray, Chad Hood, Bobby Cantrell, Roy Brandon Curtsinger and Joe Derringer.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Springfield Sun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved