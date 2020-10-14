Pamela Curtsinger Caldwell, age 62, of Springfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an automobile collision near Mooresville.

She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on Oct. 15, 1957, to the late Roy B. and Mary Edna Wethington Curtsinger.

She was a former employee of Texas Instruments.

Preceding her in death were two brothers, Larry B. Curtsinger on Dec. 18, 1976, and Jerry Wethington on July 4, 2007.

Survivors include two sons, Dusty Tingle of Springfield and Wesley Caldwell of Shelbyville; three grandsons, Clay Harley, Brayden Tingle and Dalton Caldwell; three sisters, Joyce Burns (Bobby Cantrell) and Eva Tingle (Terry) of Springfield and Gail Hood (Gerald) of Willisburg; three brothers, Glenn Curtsinger (Jane) and Harold Curtsinger (Melody) of Springfield and Tony Curtsinger (Deborah) of Willisburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy, officiating.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Clay Harley, Brayden Tingle, Dalton Caldwell, Karen Hood, Paula Ray, Laura Graves, Brandi Brown, Tori Hood, Levi Ray, Kenny Ray, Karlee Ray, Casey Ray, Erin Tingle and Tayler Graves.

Casket bearers were Darrell Tingle, Buddy Ray, Chad Hood, Bobby Cantrell, Roy Brandon Curtsinger and Joe Derringer.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



