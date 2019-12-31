Patsy Jean "Lou" Sagracy, age 60, of Springfield, passed away at 4:32 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1959, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, to the late John C. and Marian Catherine Harmon Bottom.
She was a former employee of Springfield Laundry Company.
Survivors include a son, Jonathan Ray Sagracy of Springfield; a sister, Phyllis Bottom of Springfield; and three brothers, Bennie Bottom (Janice) of Burgin, Dale Bottom and Stevie Bottom, both of Mackville.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Anchor of Hope Church with Rev. Ricky Cheatham, the church pastor, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Jan. 1, 2020