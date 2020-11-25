1/1
Paul Leland Bottoms
1948 - 2020
Paul Leland Bottoms, age 72, of Texas Road, Springfield, KY passed away at 4:38 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
A native of Taylorville, Illinois, he was born on April 21, 1948, to the late John and Elzenia Williams Bottoms.
He was an employee of Penn's Ham Company at Mannsville. He attended the Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Preceding him in death was a sister, Mary Ginger and three brothers, George, Jimmy and Ronnie Bottoms.
Survivors include a daughter, Janet Goode (Todd) of Springfield; two sons, Jason Bottoms (Tara) of Prosser, Washington and Todd Bottoms (Barbara) of Taylorville, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 22 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Kyle Yankey, officiating.
Burial was in the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jason Bottoms, Todd Bottoms, Todd Goode, Justin Albert, Angel Santiago and Isaac Hutchins.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
