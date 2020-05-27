Pearl Gertrude Mudd Nally, age 80, of Bardstown, passed away Monday May 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 20, 1939, in Fredericktown. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, yard selling, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Pearl Mudd; sisters, Roberta McIntyre, Sr. Jean Gertrude Mudd, and Angela Peterson; and brothers, H.P. Mudd, Tom Mudd, Bernard Mudd, and Gonza Mudd.
She is survived by her loving husband, Sheridan "Joe" Nally of Bardstown; daughter, Cindy (Michael) Kidwell of Springfield; son, Terry (Mary Jo) Nally of Bardstown; grandson, Caleb Nally of Bardstown; sister, Geneva Mudd of Springfield; and brother, Joe (Mary) Mudd of Springfield.
Her prayer service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. Rev. Jason Harris and Rev. Michael Martin will be officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday May 21, 2020.
Memorial contributions may go to Flaget Cancer Center.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 27, 2020