Peggy Lou Carey, age 84, of Springfield, passed away at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Mackville on July 5, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lloyd "Pete" Carey, and her parents, Oakie Leland Graham and Kathryn Thomas Mayes Graham, of Mackville.

Peggy was a 1954 graduate of Mackville High School where she was the cutest Mackville Red Devils cheerleader. Soon after high school, she married the love of her life and quickly became instrumental in supporting the family farm by cooking for workhands, canning delicious homegrown tomatoes, and freezing the best corn in the land.

Peggy was a loving mother to three daughters who absolutely adored her: Kathy Russell (Butch) of Harrodsburg, Lisa DeGolyer (Troy) of Elizabethtown, and Christy Carpenter (Danny) of Springfield. She treasured her grandchildren, Kelly Jo Boone (Thomas Reed), Daniel Carpenter (Whitney), Joshua Russell (Erin Scroggins), and Kristin Carpenter (Kellen Macklin). She was in awe of her great-grandchildren, Lindley and Caden Carpenter.

Music has always been a part of the Carey family and Peggy was well-rounded in her talents. She was the pianist for 42 years at the Mackville Baptist Church and also sang adoring duets (You're the One!) with her husband in their country band as a fun side hustle. She also sang in a gospel quartet and saw to it that all three of her children took piano lessons … and one actually can play!

Peggy achieved the very best version of herself in recent years - she was strong, witty, graceful, gracious, and had a zest for life. Her greatest gift to her children was her love and devotion to her husband, to whom she was married for 60 years.

Funeral services were held at noon on Friday, Nov. 13, at Carey and Son Funeral Home, with Bro. Steve Pater officiating.

Burial was in Peter Cemetery Mackville.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Whitney Carpenter and Erin Scroggins.

Serving as casket bearers were Daniel Carpenter, Joshua Russell, Kelly Jo Boone, Kristin Carpenter, Kellen Macklin and Thomas Reed.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Mackville Baptist Church.

