Perry R. Riley, 69, of Lebanon, passed away at 3:32 a.m., Monday, July 1, 2019, at the home of his son in Lebanon.
A native of Marion County, he was born Oct. 25, 1949, to the late Leonard Thornton and Edna Frances Rakes Riley.
He was a farmer and a retired employee of the Lincoln Homestead State Park.
Preceding him in death was a brother, Leonard "Bud" Riley; sister, Martha Jane Tucker; a half-brother, Bobby Riley and three half-sisters, Bessie Ratliff, Blanch Caudill and Gladys Hardin.
Survivors include a son, Josh Riley (Sarah) of Lebanon; a granddaughter, Abigail Rose Riley; a brother, Everett "Hop" Riley of Springfield and a half-sister, Delica Windsor of Indiana.
Cremation was chosen and no funeral services were held.
His cremains were buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Gravel Switch.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on July 10, 2019