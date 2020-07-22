Ralph Marion Blandford, 68, of Springfield, died at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Kentucky and was the fifth child of his parents, the late Patrick Walsh and Clara Mae Blandford.

He graduated from Washington County High School and then served as the Superintendent and Golf Pro of Pennyrile State Park as well as Madisonville City Park until 1990. He then led a successful career in sales with companies such as Tieco and Bobcat Enterprises and in 2000 he started the Ralph Blandford Real Estate, Insurance and Auction Company from where he retired in 2017. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, where he founded The Jim Beam Barbecue Classic and the Jim Beam Barbeque Showdown, his dedication and promotion of this event drew competition teams from all over the United States and as far as Belgium. He loved all things Jim Beam Barbecue related, golfing, enjoyed farm rides on his Polaris Ranger.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marie Haydon Blandford of Springfield; two sons, JP Blandford (Lee), Kurt Blandford (Crystal) both of Springfield; and one daughter Emily Ganahl (Patrick) of Lexington; brother Kenny Blandford and sister Barbara (Larry) Osbourne both of Springfield; six grandchildren, Dylan Brown, Taylor Blandford, Andrew Blandford, Alex Blandford, Emerson Ganahl and Stella Blandford; and one great grandchild, Lynley Brown

He is preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Bob Noe Haydon two brothers Patrick (Bootsie) Blandford, Ronnie Blandford and one sister Dolly Baker.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church 868 Loretto Road, Springfield, Kentucky. Burial followed at St. Rose Cemetery. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Hale, Polin, Robinson Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Bobby Haydon, Tim George, Chris Nunnelley, Tom Hillman, Willie Ellery, Richard Railey, Dylan Brown, Terry Smith, Travis Wheatley and Tony Blandford

In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to the Mary Mills Wilson Benevolent Fund, Markey Cancer Center, 800 South Limestone Street, Lexington, Kentucky; Hosparus Health of Green River, Green River Plaza 295, Campbellsville Bypass #5, Campbellsville, Kentucky; or Saint Rose Legacy Fund, 868 Loretto Road, Springfield, Kentucky.

