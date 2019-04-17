Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Franklin "Buddy" Curtsinger. View Sign

Randall Franklin "Buddy" Curtsinger, 75, of Buddy Hollow Lane, Willisburg, passed away at 3:10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his home after an illness.

A native of Washington County, he was born Dec. 14, 1943 to the late John Taylor and Lola Milburn Curtsinger.

He was a member of Free Pentecostal Church, a retired logger and a farmer.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Rita Riley Curtsinger March 28, 2018; a great-granddaughter, Haley Nichole Speer Dec. 26, 2003; four sisters, Orine Jewell March 22, 1974, Janie Hilbert Jan. 8, 1981, Christine Chesser Sept. 22, 1978 and Elizabeth Thompson Oct. 25, 2018, and four brothers, Truman Curtsinger March 19, 1933, Earl Marshall "Pete" Curtsinger April 14, 1996, Willie Junior "Bill" Curtsinger Jan. 18, 2001, and Clemetle "Make" Curtsinger August 11, 2006.

Survivors include two daughters, Djuna Hill of Springfield and Toni Chesser of Willisburg; four sons, Randy Curtsinger (Lorrie) of Willisburg, Gene Curtsinger (Sandy) of New Haven, Johnnie Curtsinger (Vickie) of Harrodsburg and Keith Curtsinger (Angie) of Willisburg; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, at Anchor of Hope Church with Rev. Ricky Cheatham, the church pastor, officiating. Rev. Tina Standiford will assist him.

Burial will be in the Lonesome Dove Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Randy Curtsinger Jr., Tyler Chesser, Lane Curtsinger, Trevor Chesser, Gene Curtsinger, Richie Speer, Elias Villa, Austin Taylor, Dustin Auberry, Jose Coltlame, Lacy Speer, Amber Alacantara, Marsha Benacord, Kaylin Coltlame, Jasmine Taylor, Chelsea Curtsinger, Brittany Auberry, Whitney Curtsinger, Hannah Dones, Alexis Alacantara, Elliott Benacord and Samantha Dykes.

Serving as casket bearers will be Randy Curtsinger, Ricky Curtsinger, Earl Curtsinger, Bobby Cox, Rodney Chesser, Philip Riley and Joey Chesser.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Anchor of Hope Church.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 17, 2019

