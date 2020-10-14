Reba Moore Hamilton age 90 of Lincoln Park Rd., Springfield, died Tuesday at her residence.

Born June 14, 1930 in Washington County, she was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington and Mary Inez Smith Moore and three brothers, George, Frank and Louis Moore.

She had worked as a secretary for Armour Foods for serveral years, was a homemaker, a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church where she also served in the church choir.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Sports" Hamilton Sr.; three sons, Rob (Cheryl) Hamilton of Aurora, Illinois, Matt (Pam) Hamilton of Salisbury, Maryland and Father, Mark Hamilton, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lebanon; two daughters, Becky (Donald Lee) Collins of Bloomfield and Inez (Jerry) Grider of Springfield; a brother, Tom (Wanda) Moore of El Paso, Texas; a sister, Inez Thomas of Mt. Airy, Maryland; 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild also survive.

Funeral mass for Reba Moore Hamilton was conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at St. Dominic Cathollic Church with her son, Fr. Mark Hamilton offficiating and concelebrants Fr. David Farrell, Fr. Culpepper Elliott and Fr. Kevin McGrath, O.P.

Burial was in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mark and Bob Grider, Scarlett Collins, Jim Fields, Jonathan Jones, Alan Sisk and Rick Greenwell.

A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 W. Main St., Springfield and where friends could call at the church from 3 till 8 p.m. on Friday and again from 9 a.m. till time of funeral mass at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Contributions are suggested to St. Dominic School Library or Hosparus of Green River.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

