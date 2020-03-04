Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Clarkson Barber Sr. . View Sign Service Information Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville 1355 Ellison Avenue Louisville , KY 40204 (502)-451-8440 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Clarkson Barber, Sr. passed away Feb. 29, 2020.

He was born Sept. 12, 1935, to L. A. and Elizabeth Barber. He attended College High in Bowling Green, KY and graduated from the University of Louisville.

Richard proudly served in the United States Army – ASA. After military service, he enjoyed a long career with AT&T/South Central Bell.

Richard was a man of highest integrity who was guided and strengthened by his strong faith.

Richard was a loving and dedicated husband and father. We have wonderful memories of camping trips to Barren River, visits to Kentucky State Parks, and outings to Chenoweth Park and Bernheim Forest.

Richard loved the game of golf. You could find him on the course in all kinds of weather. He was also an avid rail fan, a hobby he enjoyed with his son. He enjoyed reading and passed this on to his children.

Richard was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the Kentucky Railroad Museum and the L&N Historical Society.

Richard is survived by his wife Ursula Marita; daughters Julia Philpot (David) and Audrey Clingan (Bobby); son Richard Jr., granddaughters Briana and Erika Clingan; sister Virginia Dunleavy (Jerry); and sister in law Delores Barber. He was preceded in death by his brother L.A. Barber, Jr. He will be greatly missed by his beloved cat Chessie.

A private funeral is planned.

Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 4, 2020

