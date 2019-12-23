Richard Derringer, 94, Harrodsburg, KY, husband of Naomi Walls Derringer, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell - James B Haggin Hospital, Harrodsburg.
Born Dec. 8, 1925, in Washington County, he was the son of the late James Erastus and Walsie (Shewmaker) Derringer. Richard was a retired District Director for Federal Crop Insurance and farmer, a member of the Harrodsburg United Methodist Church, a member of the Magnolia Masonic Lodge #201 Mackville, and a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II.
Other survivors include two daughters, Judy Derringer of Harrodsburg and Anita (Carroll) Settles of Willisburg; two sons, James Derringer of Harrodsburg and Bob (Leshia) Derringer of Nicholasville; one brother, Glenn Derringer of Washington Co.; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three siblings, Harry and Madison Derringer and Betty Jane Schalck; and his son Richard Anthony Derringer.
Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 20 at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel by Garland Hawkins and Allen Gibson. Burial followed in the Hillsboro Cemetery in Springfield. Visitation and Masonic Rites were held Thursday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 25, 2019