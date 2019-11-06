Richard Jerome Yocum, 50, of Shelbyville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his home.
A native of Shelbyville, he was born on Dec. 23, 1968, to Richard Kenneth and Marie Bernadette Weathers Yocum.
He was of the Catholic faith and was preceded in death by his father, Richard Kenneth Yocum, on April 16, 2003.
Survivors include his mother, Bernadette Yocum of Louisville; three sisters, Sheryl Marshall (Richard Payne), Martha Yocum of Shelbyville and Diane Case (Bill) of Louisville; seven nieces; one nephew; three great nieces and two great nephews.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m., Thursday evening, Oct. 31 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating.
Cremation followed the funeral services.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Nov. 6, 2019