Service Information Hale Polin Robinson Funeral Home 221 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3836

Richard Leo Graves Jr. 82, of Cane Run Rd., Springfield, died at 4:06 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Signature at Colonial in Bardstown.



Born March 5, 1937, in Washington County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Leo and Mary Etta Smith Graves Sr.; two sons, Richard Michael Graves, Jan. 25, 1959, and Thomas Larry Graves, Feb. 16, 1989; two sisters, Effie Graves and Margaret Hagan; and two brothers, Joseph and Jimmy Graves.



He was a lifelong farmer, had worked at Washington County Co-op Tobacco Warehouse and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and had attended Holy Trinity Catholic Church.



He is survived by his wife, Lula Mae Bland Graves; three sons, Billy (Gloria) Graves, Steve (Lorie Bowling) and Gary (Becky) Graves, all of Springfield; four sisters, Alma Cambron and Anna Catherine Smith, both of Springfield, Louise Duggins of Mt. Washington, and Martha Pedigo of Louisville; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct.14, at St. Rose Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McGrath, O.P. officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be his sons and grandsons, Billy, Steve, Gary, Brent, Brian and Steven Graves.



A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home where friends may call from 3 till 8 p.m. and again from 7 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Monday morning.



Contributions are suggested to .



Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

