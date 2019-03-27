Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Dale "Rick" Lewis. View Sign

Ricky Dale "Rick" Lewis, 60, of Rizer Avenue, Springfield, passed away at 11:13 a.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

He was born in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Feb. 28, 1959, to Goldie Junior and Cora Ann Bourne Lewis.

He was a 1977 graduate of Mercer County High School, a member of Springfield Baptist Church where he previously served as youth counselor/worker and a 33 and a half-year employee of R.R. Donnelly & Sons, now known as LSC Communications in Danville.

Preceding him in death was his father, Goldie Junior Lewis in 2007; his maternal grandparents, Norvin and Viola Bourne and his paternal grandparents, Gollie and Minnie Lewis.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Lynne Hardin Lewis; his son, Richard A. Lewis of Springfield; his daughter, Nicole Lewis McCusker of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Evelyn McCusker and Michael McCusker; his mother, Cora Ann Lewis of Lawrenceburg and two sisters, Charlotte Whitis (J.D.) of Harrodsburg and Linda Sherman (Brian) of Gibsonton, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 28, at Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. Aaron Sherrell, pastor of the Springfield Baptist Church, officiating.

Burial will be on Cemetery Hill.

Serving as pallbearers will be Don Hardin, Rick Hardin, Glenn Hardin, Jason Thompson, Chad Hardin and Ryan Hardin.

Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

