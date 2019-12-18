Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene Jones. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Jones, age 89, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Springfield Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield, Kentucky.

Born to the late Charles Edwin and Ethel Wilkin Jones on Aug. 24, 1930, in Kettering, Ohio, he spent his childhood in the Dayton, Ohio area.

He later graduated from the Cincinnati Bible Seminary, and thus began his life-long career as a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ. Bro. Bob, as he was known to many, was the preacher for numerous congregations. Among his many ministries were pastorates at Locust Grove Christian Church in Keavy, Kentucky, First Christian Church in Rogersville, Tennessee, Springfield Christian Church in Springfield, Kentucky, Roanoke Christian Church in Williamstown, Kentucky, Willisburg Christian Church in Willisburg, Kentucky, and Magnolia Street Christian Church in Harrodsburg, Kentucky.

It was the call of ministry at Springfield Christian Church that prompted him to move his young family there in 1963, where he established the roots to which he would return in his retirement years. He and his wife, Reba, returned to Springfield in their later years, where he faithfully served the church as an elder, teacher and song leader.

Others may remember him from his years spent working as a social worker in Marion County, or as a production line worker at Osram-Sylvania in Versailles, Kentucky. During his retirement, he could also be found substitute teaching for the Washington County School system, or as an assistant at Carey & Son Funeral Home.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Reba Iris Cox Jones, on April 24, 2013, and by his 6-year-old granddaughter, Laura Beth Hale, on July 22, 1987. Also preceding him in death was a brother, Dale Jones of Kettering, Ohio, and a sister, Charlene Branham of Lebanon, Ohio.

He is survived by sons, Steve Jones (Julee) of Springfield, Kentucky and Keith Jones of Pine Knot, Kentucky; and a daughter, Susan Haddix (Ed) of Richmond, Kentucky. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Jonathan Jones, Rebecca Coyle, Stephen Jones, Rachel Mattingly, and Adam Hale; and 11 great grandchildren, Cameron, Ashton, Clayton and Hamilton Jones, Ben and Caden Coyle, Mason Jones, J.T. and Sarah Beth Mattingly, Noah and Eli Hale. Also surviving are three sisters, Wanda McGinnis of Charlotte, North Carolina, Paula Aydelotte of Dayton, Ohio, and Donna Williams of Pasorobles, California; and one brother, Ferrell Joseph Jones of Dothan, Alabama.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Springfield Christian Church with Adam Hale, his grandson, officiating. He was assisted by his brother-in-law, Donald E. Wilkin.

Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Serving as pallbearers were Jonathan Jones, Stephen Jones, Rachel Mattingly, Rebecca Coyle, Adam Hale and Billy Hilton.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to, The Springfield Christian Church.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

