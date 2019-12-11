Robert Gene Bradshaw (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "He was a wonderful person, Always had a smile on his face..."
    - Debbie Hill
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Alicia Farmer
  • "He was a man with a smile for everyone. He will be missed..."
    - Jane Essex
  • "Condolence to the family, and thank you Mr. Bradshaw for..."
    - Rev Steve Rawlings
Service Information
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Obituary
Robert Gene Bradshaw, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 9, 1934, in Marion County. He served in the United States Army and then worked for many years and retired from General Electric.
?He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane O'Bryan Bradshaw; parents William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; and siblings Verna (Ambrose) Caldwell, Andrew (Ann) Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton (Theresa) Bradshaw, Phyllis Likins, and Maxine Nalley.
?Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Sammy) Medley of Loretto, Debbie (Keith) Edelen of Loretto, Kaye (John) Sapp of Lebanon; three sons, Monty (Mia) Bradshaw of Lawrenceburg, John Paul (late Karen) Bradshaw of Lebanon, Glen (Simone) Bradshaw of Finley; one brother Joseph Phillip Bradshaw of Lebanon; seven sisters Norita (late Henry) Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary (late Ray) Leake of Mt. Washington, Janice (Donnie) Thompson of Loretto, Wanda (late Allen) Culver of Bardstown, Darnell (Jerry) Hardin of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, Judy (Pat) Bland of Lebanon; sister-in-law Dorothy May Bradshaw; two brothers-in-law, Paul Likins of Lawrenceburg and Billy Joe Nalley of Loretto; step-children, Jeff (Paula) Smith of Springfield, Jamie Smith of Cincinnati, and Jill (Jeff) Whitney of Springfield; 14 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren, and two great-grandbabies that are due any day.
?A mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Rose Church. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation was 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, with a prayer service by Deacon Donnie Coulter.

Pallbearers were sons Monty, John Paul, and Glen Bradshaw and sons-in-law Sammy Medley, John Sapp, and Keith Edelen. Honorary pallbearers were the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
