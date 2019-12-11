Robert Gene Bradshaw, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 9, 1934, in Marion County. He served in the United States Army and then worked for many years and retired from General Electric.
?He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane O'Bryan Bradshaw; parents William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; and siblings Verna (Ambrose) Caldwell, Andrew (Ann) Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton (Theresa) Bradshaw, Phyllis Likins, and Maxine Nalley.
?Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl (Sammy) Medley of Loretto, Debbie (Keith) Edelen of Loretto, Kaye (John) Sapp of Lebanon; three sons, Monty (Mia) Bradshaw of Lawrenceburg, John Paul (late Karen) Bradshaw of Lebanon, Glen (Simone) Bradshaw of Finley; one brother Joseph Phillip Bradshaw of Lebanon; seven sisters Norita (late Henry) Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary (late Ray) Leake of Mt. Washington, Janice (Donnie) Thompson of Loretto, Wanda (late Allen) Culver of Bardstown, Darnell (Jerry) Hardin of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, Judy (Pat) Bland of Lebanon; sister-in-law Dorothy May Bradshaw; two brothers-in-law, Paul Likins of Lawrenceburg and Billy Joe Nalley of Loretto; step-children, Jeff (Paula) Smith of Springfield, Jamie Smith of Cincinnati, and Jill (Jeff) Whitney of Springfield; 14 grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, four step-great grandchildren, and two great-grandbabies that are due any day.
?A mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Rose Church. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation was 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, with a prayer service by Deacon Donnie Coulter.
Pallbearers were sons Monty, John Paul, and Glen Bradshaw and sons-in-law Sammy Medley, John Sapp, and Keith Edelen. Honorary pallbearers were the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 11, 2019