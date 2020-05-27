Robert James "Bob" Kraft, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away at 9:36 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital.He was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 22, 1943 to the late Louis John and Adelia Jane Rutledge Kraft.
He was a retired school teacher in Lexington and a gunsmith. He also led Bible studies at the Marion County Detention Center.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Vivian Kraft; a granddaughter, Breanna Spalding, a sister, Mary Kraft and two brothers, Tom and Buck Kraft.
Survivors include his wife, Tina Allen Kraft; three daughters, Savannah Byrd of Campbellsville, Kayla Williams of Springfield and Victoria Spalding (David) of Florida; and five grandchildren, Darius Hite, Bubby Hite, Bella Williams, Braxton Williams and Luke Spalding.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Micky Stinnett and Dwan Hadley, officiating.
Burial was in the KP Hall Cemetery in Lincoln County.
Serving as pallbearers were Derek Hayden, Troy Sagracy, Larry Sagracy, Justin Snow, Dustin Hite and Andre Hawkins.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 27, 2020