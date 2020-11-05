Robert Morris "Bob" Holderman, age 85, of Lincoln Park Road, Springfield, passed away at 12:40 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

A native of Washington County, he was born on Oct. 6, 1935 to the late Joseph Richard and Christine Crain Holderman.

He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a trustee and former treasurer and was a retired farmer, and a long time employee of the Washington CO-OP Tobacco Warehouse in Springfield.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Rev. Joseph Harold Holderman on May 31, 1992; and a sister, Mary Frances Holderman on March 23, 2014.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Weakley Holderman; a sister, Elizabeth Ellen Weakley; a brother, Charles Wesley Holderman of Springfield; one nephew and four nieces.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Tobe Yankey, the church pastor, officiating.

Burial was in the New Hope Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Wesley Holderman, Bob Holderman, Wes Holderman, Daniel Weakley, Willie Weakley and Dewayne Weakley.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store