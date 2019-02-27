Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert (Bob) Noe Haydon Sr., 88, of Springfield, died at home on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. He was born in Springfield, Kentucky and was the second child of his parents, the late Charles Joseph and Margaret Noe Haydon.

He graduated from Springfield High School and attended University of Kentucky on a football scholarship, where he played for the Wildcats then coached by Paul William (Bear) Bryant. In 1951, Bob enlisted in the Army and served for three years in Germany. After completing his service in the Army, he returned home to Springfield, where he began his career at Haydon Coal & Oil Co. Inc., formerly Haydon Coal Company founded in May 1918 by Bob's grandfather, Charles Joseph Haydon Sr. He served as past president of the Kentucky Rotary Club, past president of Kentucky Petroleum Marketing Association and started the Springfield Youth Football League. He was an avid golfer who loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Martha Ann Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky; one son, Robert Noe Haydon Jr. (Danyel); five daughters, Marie Blandford (Ralph), Annie George (Timothy Sr.), Margaret Nunnelley (Chris), Laura Gant and Mary McArthur (Andy); 17 grandchildren, Kurt Blandford (Crystal), Emily Ganahl (Patrick), Nell Givens (Andrew), Robert Noe Haydon, III, Joseph Haydon, Timothy B. George, Jr. (Kaitlyn), Charlie George (Christina), Katie George, John Nunnelley (Kelley), Elizabeth Shortsleeve (Tyler), George Nunnelley, Ann Nunnelley, Marshall Gant (Sarah), Robert Gant, Haydon Gant, Jemima McArthur, Jesse McArthur and five great-grandchildren, Andrew Blandford, Alex Blandford, Emerson Ganahl, Liam Givens and Samuel Gant.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles Robert and Charles Joseph Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 303 W. Main Street, Springfield, with Rev. Joe Hayden and Rev. Culpepper Elliott officiating. Burial will follow at St. Dominic/Holy Rosary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home

Serving as pallbearers are Kurt Blandford, Bob Haydon III, Joseph Haydon, Tim George Jr., Charlie George, John Nunnelley, George Nunnelley, Marshall Gant, Robert Gant, Haydon Gant and Jesse McArthur.

In lieu of flowers, please make expressions of sympathy to the Mary Mills Wilson Benevolent Fund, Markey Cancer Center, 800 South Limestone Street, Lexington, Kentucky or the .

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

221 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3836

