Robert Paul Howard, age 78, of Booker Road, Springfield, passed away at 3:09 a.m., Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
A native of Rockcastle County, he was born on March 10, 1942, to the late George and Ora Shepard Howard.
He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church, a member of the Springfield Masonic Lodge # 50 F & AM and a retired employee of the Armour Food Company.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Denver Howard and a sister, Clara Daugherty.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Hazel Payne Howard; a daughter, Sherry Smith (Terry) of Springfield; two sons, Robert Paul Howard, Jr. (Megan) of Lebanon and Coy Howard of Springfield; nine grandchildren, Mandy Sagrecy (Eric), Shelby Howard, Taylor Howard, Jacob Howard, Derek Howard, Steven Smith, Graci Hamilton, Adilei Hamilton and Mattie Hamilton; four great grandchildren, Harper, Carsynn and Colt Sagrecy and Kimberlee Smith; a brother, Jerry Howard (Marsha) of London; and three sisters, Fairy Hornsby and Burnis Howard of Covington and Bertha Johnson of Alexandria.
Funeral services will be private.
Burial will be on Cemetery Hill.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on Apr. 22, 2020