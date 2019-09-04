Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Thomas Hodgen. View Sign Service Information Carey & Son Funeral Home 216 East Main Street Springfield , KY 40069 (859)-336-3856 Funeral service 11:00 AM Springfield Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Thomas "Bobby" Hodgen, Sr., 93, of Jimtown Road, Springfield, passed away at 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at his home after an illness.

A native of Marion County, he was born on July 1, 1926, to the late Marion Lee and Bessie Arnold Hodgen.

He was a member of the Springfield Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, an army veteran of World War II and a farmer.

Preceding him in death were three daughters, Margaret Bess Hodgen on July 27, 1966, Allyson Hodgen on July 27, 1988, and Sandra Moore on Sept. 5, 2018; a granddaughter, Melanie Wise on April 25, 2007; three great grandchildren, Madeline Sandra, David Curtis, II, and Charlotte Ann Wise on April 25, 2007; three sisters, Juliet Scott, Mary Ann Hardin and Mildred Browning; and a half-brother, Charles Hodgen.

On Sept. 27, 1946, he was united in marriage to Juanita Hourigan, whom he is survived by. Also surviving is a son, Robert Hodgen (Sherri); a son-in-law, William M. "Billy" Moore of Springfield; six grandchildren, Jennifer Martin (Kevin), Kim O'Daniel (Dennis), Missy Russell (Kris), Amelia Yaste (Jeremy), Robert Thomas Hodgen, III, (Sheena) and Mary Bess Agee (J.T.); and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Springfield Baptist Church with Rev. Aaron Sherrell and Rev. Tobe Yankey officiating.

Burial was in the Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon where military rites were conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Ready Pal's Sunday School Class of Springfield Baptist Church.

Casket bearers were Kevin Martin, Will Martin, Jeffrey Ray, Robert Hodgen, III, Bud Blair and Edward Scott.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideon's International or the Springfield Baptist Church Building Fund.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



