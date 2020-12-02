Roberta Johns Keene Williams age 54, of Washington Ave., Springfield, died at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her residence.

Born Jan. 30, 1966, in Lebanon, she was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Ivory Pauline Miller Keene, a brother, Bill Keene and two sisters, Evelyn and Stephanie Keene.

She had been a cook at McDonalds in Springfield and was a member of Johnson Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Ivy (Leo) Dominguez of Springfield, two brothers, Lawrence (Diane) Keene of Lexington and Allen (Bonita) Keene of Louisville, five sisters, Hattie Miller of Louisville, Ann Yocum of Lebanon, Brenda Sparrow, Julia Key and Mary (Ronald) Fogle all of Springfield, two grandchildren, Lathan and Gissell Dominguez.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic restrictions being put back in place all services will be private.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

