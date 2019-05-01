Ronald Lee "Ronnie" Smith, 57, of the Mooresville community of Washington County passed away at 6:23 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 17, 1961, to William Raymond and Lillian Bouse Smith.
He was a 1980 graduate of Washington County High School.
Preceding him in death was his father, William Raymond "Bill" Smith Nov. 6, 2018, and his nephew, Paul Dennis Darland Jan. 9, 2008.
Survivors include his mother, Lillian Smith; his sister, Sherry Lewis and her husband Tony; two nieces, Jessica Martinez and her husband, Geronimo and Cheyanna Mudd all of Springfield, several, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 1p.m., Monday, April 29, at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Chad Foster, officiating.
Burial was in the Smith Family Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Clint Brake, Justin Brake, Stevie Grundy, Martin King, Alex Baki and Tommy Tingle.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Springfield Sun on May 1, 2019