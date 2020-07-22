Ronald Stevenson "Stevie" Barnes, age 37, of Jenkins Lane, Willisburg, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 13, 1983.

He was a truck driver for Triple S Transport of Springfield.

Survivors include his mother, Debra Benham Hernandez of Willisburg; his father, James Matthew Barnes of Cherokee, N.C.; a son, Yonvidisi Stevie Barnes; a daughter, Izabella Cheyenne Barnes; and a step-son, Joseph Jacobs all of Bradfordsville.

A graveside service was held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy, officiating.

Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

