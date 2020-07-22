1/1
Ronald Stevenson Barnes
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald Stevenson "Stevie" Barnes, age 37, of Jenkins Lane, Willisburg, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on July 13, 1983.
He was a truck driver for Triple S Transport of Springfield.
Survivors include his mother, Debra Benham Hernandez of Willisburg; his father, James Matthew Barnes of Cherokee, N.C.; a son, Yonvidisi Stevie Barnes; a daughter, Izabella Cheyenne Barnes; and a step-son, Joseph Jacobs all of Bradfordsville.
A graveside service was held at 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 17, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery with Rev. Keith Creech, pastor of the Willisburg Church of God Of Prophecy, officiating.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Springfield Sun from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
