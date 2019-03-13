Rosalie Jerawski Young, 75, of the Thompsonville Community of Washington County, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois July 28, 1943, to the late Adam and Mae Rog Jerawski.
She was a member of Thompsonville Baptist Church, a graduate of Farragutt High School in Chicago and a former employee of the Springfield Animal Clinic.
Preceding her in death was a son, Clarence Young, a brother, Donald Jerawski, a sister-in-law, Joyce Jerawski and a brother-in-law, Richard Maher.
Survivors include a son, Charles Edward Young (Michelle) of Lexington; a daughter-in-law, Angela Young of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jason, Young, Jared Young, Caitlin Young and Matthew Young; a sister, Maryanne Maher of Springfield and a brother, Edward Jerawski of Warren, Michigan.
A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Thompsonville Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Goss, the church pastor, officiating.
Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Published in The Springfield Sun on Mar. 13, 2019