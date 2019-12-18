Rose Marie Lamkin, age 58, of New Hope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Trim Masters in Bardstown and IGA in New Haven. She volunteered with and the New Hope food bank.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Ann Riley Nalley; her father, Christopher Jerome "Jerry" Nalley; her step-mother, Sandra Marie Masden Nalley; one step-sister, Phyllis Jean Williamson; and two step-brothers, Thomas Bertrand Riggs and Donald Paul Riggs.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Lamkin; two daughters, Taylor and Megan Lamkin at home; a number of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope. Rev. Kenneth Fortener officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at by Deacon Jim Cecil.
Pallbearers were Chris Nalley, James Ehrler, Dean Riggs, Ricky Nalley, Greg Nalley and Dan Nalley.
Memorials may go to the .
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 18, 2019