Rose Marie Lamkin (1961 - 2019)
  • "You have our sympathies."
    - Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
  • "We go to Church with Dean at Bardstown Church of God. You..."
    - Roger and Debra Davis
  • "So very sorry about Rose. She was such a sweet fun person...."
    - Nancy Bowling Couch
  • "What a sweet, wonderful lady Rose was. I am so very sorry..."
    - Rosemary Smith
  • "I will always remember our time at Trim Masters. You will..."
    - Borgia Newby
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY
40037
(270)-865-2201
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
104 Church Street
New Hope, KY
Rose Marie Lamkin, age 58, of New Hope, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Marion County. She was a former employee of Trim Masters in Bardstown and IGA in New Haven. She volunteered with and the New Hope food bank.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Ann Riley Nalley; her father, Christopher Jerome "Jerry" Nalley; her step-mother, Sandra Marie Masden Nalley; one step-sister, Phyllis Jean Williamson; and two step-brothers, Thomas Bertrand Riggs and Donald Paul Riggs.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Lamkin; two daughters, Taylor and Megan Lamkin at home; a number of brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 104 Church Street, New Hope. Rev. Kenneth Fortener officiated. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at by Deacon Jim Cecil.

Pallbearers were Chris Nalley, James Ehrler, Dean Riggs, Ricky Nalley, Greg Nalley and Dan Nalley.

Memorials may go to the .
Published in The Springfield Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
